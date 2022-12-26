Ekta Kapoor, Sohail Khan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi attend Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s daughter Ayat's birthday party

Actor Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan and actor-husband Aayush Sharma's daughter Ayat Sharma's birthday was celebrated in Mumbai on Sunday. The birthday bash was attended by a host of celebrities, including Ekta Kapoor, Sohail Khan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Sunil Grover, Pulkit Samrat among others marked their presence for the occasion. Karan Johar's kids, Roohi and Yash Johar, also attended the party. (Also read: Karan Johar, Rekha, Sonam Kapoor attend Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira Chopra's birthday bash. See pics)

Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account shared a video of Aayush, Arpita and their kids, Ayat and Ahil making their way to the party. Aayush opted for a black jacket with red shirt. He accessorised his look with dark sunglasses and white and black shoes. Mom Arpita wore a black and white dress.The birthday girl, Ayat, wore a white frock with black pants and sneakers. Ahil was dressed up in a grey hoodie with shorts. He wore black shoes. The entire family posed in front of balloons. Arpita opted for zebra designs dress.

Reacting to the video, one person wrote, “Baby is so adorable (kiss emojis).” Another commented, “Chhoti bachi bahut pyaari hai (smiling face with heart emojis).” Another one wrote, “Happy birthday.” Many people dropped heart emojis on the clip.

Genelia Deshmukh, Pulkit Samrat and Sunil Grover at the party.

For the party, producer Ekta Kapoor wore a black knee-length dress with bellies. Actor-producer Sohail Khan opted for a casual shirt with denims. Neha Dhupia chose black tee with red sweater and blue jeans. Actor-husband Angad Bedi wore a blue hoodie with white pants. Actor Pulkit Samrat opted casual black shirt with black pants.

Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Lulia Vantur was also spotted at the party. She wore a black outfit and carried a sling bag. Sunil Grover also came with his family. He opted a shirt with black pants. Actor Genelia Deshmukh arrived with her kids Riaan and Rahyl. She was all smiles in the pictures. Karan Johar's kids Roohi and Yash came with their nanny.

Lulia Vantur, Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma, Ahil Sharma at Ayat Sharma's birthday party.

Arpita and Aayush married in 2014, and have two children together: Ayat and Ahil. The couple celebrated their eigth wedding anniversary in 2022. Recently, Arpita attended Ritiesh Deshmukh's birthday party with Genelia, Jennifer Winget, Shabir Ahluwalia, Ashish Chowdhary among others.

