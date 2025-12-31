Arun Khetarpal's brother 'couldn't stop crying' after watching Ikkis, praises Agastya Nanda: ‘You will be Arun for life’

Actor Agastya Nanda is all set to appear in Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis. In the film, Agastya portrays Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient in history. Following a special screening for members of the film industry, the movie received positive reviews and widespread praise. Now, an emotional reaction from Arun Khetarpal’s brother, Mukesh Khetarpal, has also come to light. Arun Khetarpal's brother, Mukesh Khetarpal, reviews Agastya Nanda's Ikkis.

Arun Khetarpal's brother gets emotional after watching Ikkis

In a video shared by PVR Cinemas on Instagram, Mukesh can be seen watching the film in a theatre. After the screening, he spoke with Sriram Raghavan and said, "My grouse is you made me cry. You made me relive... Certain things were in my mind, and moment by moment, when I saw it on screen, I got so emotional I couldn't stop crying. Now that I have seen the movie, I mean, the movie is 10 times or maybe 20 times or 100 times what we see in the trailer. Oh, fantastic!"

Mukesh also praised Agastya’s performance in the film and told him, "Whatever else you are, you will be Arun for life. There is no taking that away from you. Well done!"

Filmmaker Anil Sharma, casting director Mukesh Chhabra and Ameesha Patel, among others, also praised the film, as well as the performances of Dharmendra and Agastya. Agastya made his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The film, which was released on Netflix, received criticism for the cast’s performances. It also featured Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina and others in key roles.

About Ikkis

Sriram Raghavan’s biographical war drama also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Dharmendra (in his last film), along with Rahul Dev and Simar Bhatia in supporting roles.

Based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal and centred around the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India–Pakistan War, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 1, 2026.