Rekha showers love upon Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda at Ikkis premiere, gives a flying kiss. Watch

The premiere of Sriram Raghavan’s war drama, Ikkis, was held in Mumbai on Monday evening, with many celebrities from Bollywood in attendance. Among them was veteran actor Rekha, who arrived on the red carpet elegantly decked up in a golden saree. But more than her appearance, what caught the eye of onlookers was how affectionate she was towards the film’s lead, Agastya Nanda. The 25-year-old is the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Rekha at the premiere of Agastya Nanda's new film Ikkis.

Rekha at Ikkis premiere

Videos shot by paparazzi on the red carpet show Rekha first pausing to gaze at a poster of the late actor Dharmendra, standing in quiet reverence for a few moments with folded hands and a bowed head. After this, she moved on to Agastya’s photo on the poster, first placing her gently on his face, and then blowing a flying kiss as a blessing.

About Ikkis

Ikkis is a biopic based on the life and death of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. Agastya plays the war hero in the film, which also marks the final appearance of the late Dharmendra, who plays his father. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, and Rahul Dev. It will be released on January 1, 2026.

Ikkis was earlier slated to release on Christmas, but was pushed to the New Year amid the record-breaking run of Dhurandhar at the box office. The film’s producer, Dinesh Vijan, agreed that Ikkis needed space at the ticket window.

Amitabh Bachchan on Agastya

Amitabh Bachchan watched the film at a previous screening, and was all praise for his grandson’s performance. "Emotions flow.. As do they tonight when you witness the grandson excel in IKKIS .. the time when his Mother, Shweta is being rushed to Breach Candy Hospital as she encounters final labour pains .. his birth .. holding him barely a few hours later, and discussing whether his eyes were blue .. to the time when he grew a bit and holding him in my arms, and he fiddles with my beard .. to his growth .. to the final personal decision of his to be an actor, and tonight to see him in frame, unable to take my eyes off each time he fills the frames of the film," the superstar wrote on his blog.