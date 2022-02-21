Aruna Irani recalls playing Sanjay Dutt's mom in Rocky, 'seducing him' in next film: 'Don't know how people accepted it'

Aruna Irani is still quite shocked at how easily the audience would accept an actor in different roles. Aruna has recalled in an interview how she played Sanjay Dutt's mother in his first film and 'seduced him' in the next one.

Aruna Irani made her acting debut in 1941 with Ganga Jamuna as a child actor. She later went on to play supporting roles in movies such as Caravan, Bombay To Goa, Bobby and others. Sanjay, who is 13 years her junior, made his acting debut with Rocky in 1981.

Speaking about working with him, Aruna told Times of India, “I had worked with a majority of film actors and there is no specific actor whom I would like to name, as everyone was extremely nice to work with. I even enjoyed working with Sanju (Sanjay Dutt). I played his mother in his debut film and seduced him in his next film (laughs). I still don’t understand how people used to accept it in those times and even now.”

A few years ago, Sanjay had written about what Rocky meant for him in a tweet. “A film which gave me a real sense of being an actor is Rocky. Today marks 37 years of it and when I look back, my heart fills with gratitude for all the love and appreciation I have received over the years,” Sanjay had written.

Sanjay enjoyed a successful career after making his debut with Rocky. He starred in films such as Khalnayak, Vaastav, Munnabhai MBBS and others. His last release was Sadak 2 with Alia Bhatt. He will be seen next in KGF Chapter 2, Shamshera and Toolsidas Junior. Sanjay is married to Maanayata Dutt and has two kids with her--twins Iqra and Shahraan. Sanjay also has a daughter named Trishala from his first marriage to actor Richa Sharma.

After films, Aruna Irani was seen a few television serials as well such as Mehndi Tere Naam Ki, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Rabba Ishq Na Hove and Vaidehi. Aruna is married to filmmaker Kuku Kohli in 1990 and never had any kids.

