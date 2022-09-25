Aryan Khan joins Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda at Chunky Panday's 60th birthday bash; Zayed Khan, Karan Johar also attend

Chunky Panday threw a birthday bash for himself on Saturday. The actor turned 60 this year and celebrated the day with a star-studded bash. All from Karan Johar, Sonali Bendre and Neha Dhupia to the younger lot including Aryan Khan, Navya Naveli Nana attended the party. Also read: Chunky Panday is 'proud' of Ananya Panday's conduct on Koffee With Karan

Aryan Khan is good friends with Chunky's actor daughter Ananya Panday and was spotted arriving at the party with an industry friend. He was in a black tee and matching denims paired with an unbuttoned olive green shirt. Ananya too was seen in a car with BFF Navya. While Ananya was in a sleeveless red dress, Navya was in a blue attire. Shanaya Kapoor too joined them in a blue outfit.

Karan Johar, Aryan Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Ananya Panday at Chunky Panday's birthday bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Shanaya's parents – actor Sanjay Kapoor and wife Maheep Kapoor also attended the bash while twinning in black and white. Actors Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia were also spotted. Actor Zayed Khan with wife Malaika and Sonali Bendre with filmmaker husband Goldie Behl were also in attendance. Karan Johar joined them in a black and pink track suit. Jackie Shroff too was spotted arriving at the party.

Zayed Khan with wife, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia, Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor, Goldie Behl and Sonali Bendre at Chunky Panday's birthday bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Maheep recently featured alongwith Karan Johar and Chunky's wife Bhavana Pandey in web show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The second season of the show arrived on Netflix earlier this month. It also had cameos by Ananya and Jackie Shroff. The other two lead actors Neelam Kothari and Seema Sajdeh were not spotted at the party.

Chunky is a well known comic actor in Bollywood. He has featured in over 100 films over three decades, including a successful stint in Bangladeshi cinema. He was seen in Kunal Kemmu's web series Abhay in 2020 and will now be seen in Tamil film Sardar.

Chunky is married to Bhavana Pandey who made her acting debut with The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. They have two kids: Ananya Panday, 23 and Rysa Panday, 18.

