'Aryan Khan looked like young Shah Rukh Khan, Jahnavi resembled me': Juhi Chawla on viral IPL auction pic

Juhi Chawla has talked about what she thought when she first saw pictures of her daughter Jahnavi Mehta and Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan at the IPL (Indian Premiere League) auctions earlier this year. She called the nature 'amazing' for how similar the kids look to their parents.

Aryan Khan and Janhavi Mehta filled in for their parents at this year's auction in February. Their pictures went viral after fans realised how much Aryan looked like his actor father in some photos.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Juhi said, "Many little things come to mind. One was, how amazing is nature! In a glimpse, Aryan looked like a young Shah Rukh and Jahnavi resembled me so much!”

Jahnavi is Juhi's daughter with her businessman husband Jay Mehta. Aryan is Shah Rukh and film producer-interior designer Gauri Khan's son. Juhi said that both of them have found an interest in cricket on their own. "I was so glad the children are taking a keen interest in the team. They are not being pushed to do this, they are doing it because they truly wish to. They both keenly follow the sport. Jahnavi wakes up at odd hours of the night, to watch cricket matches in different parts of the world,” she said.

Even in February, Juhi had shared the picture on Twitter and wrote, "So happy to see both the KKR kids, Aryan and Jahnavi at the Auction table .. @iamsrk @KKRiders.” Juhi and Shah Rukh are both co-owners of IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.

Aryan recently graduated from the University of Southern California, where he was pursuing film studies. However, he does not wish to be an actor like his father but a film director. Shah Rukh spoke about his plans for the future in an interview with David Letterman. “He looks nice, he’s tall and...okay. But I don’t think he has what it takes perhaps and he realises that himself. But he is a good writer,” he said. He added that Aryan wants to stay away from the arc lights because of the inevitable comparisons.