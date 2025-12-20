Aryan Khan picks up his first award, says he loves trophies ‘just like dad’ Shah Rukh Khan

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has picked up his first award for his directorial debut series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. While accepting the honour, Aryan admitted that he likes awards just like his father. However, Aryan made it clear that this win wasn’t about Shah Rukh at all, instead, he dedicated the milestone win to his mother, Gauri Khan. Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam, Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan at the premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood in Mumbai. (PTI)

Aryan dedicates award to mom

Aryan was honoured with the Best Debutant Director of the Year award at the NDTV Indian of the Year event held in New Delhi on Friday. Aryan was accompanied by his nani, Savita Chhibber, to the awards ceremony. Several videos of his speech while accepting the award have surfaced on social media.

“Good evening everyone. Sabse phele main apne cast, crew aur Netflix ko thank you kehna chahtha hun jinhone ek first time director pe itna bharosa kiya aur mere saath itne pyaar, mehnaat aur enthusiasm ke saath kaam kiya. Congratulations to all the winners tonight. (First of all, I would like to thank my cast, crew and Netflix for placing so much faith in a first-time director and for working with me with such love, hard work and enthusiasm),” Aryan said.

He added, “Yeh mera phela award hai and I hope mujhe aur bhi bahut sare awards milenge kyunki mere dad ki tarahn mujhe bhi aawards bahut pasand hain. But this award is not for him. This award is for my mom kyunki meri mom mujhse hamesha kehti hain jaldi sona, logun ka mazak nahi udana aur gaali galoch bilkul nahi… aur aaj inhi sab cheezun ke liye mujhe yeh award mila hai.. Thank you for making my mom the happiest woman in the world and I know aaj ghar jaake mujhe thodhi kum dant padegi.”

It translates to, “This is my first award, and I hope I win many more because, just like my dad, I really love awards. But this award is not for him. This award is for my mom, because she always tells me to sleep early, not to make fun of people, and absolutely no abusive language… and today, I received this award for all those very things. Thank you for making my mom the happiest woman in the world, and I know that when I go home today, I’ll be scolded a little less.”

Aryan’s nani was seen getting emotional when he was giving his acceptance speech on stage.

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Aryan walked into showbiz as a director on September 18 with the Netflix web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The satirical comedy, starring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, and Bobby Deol in lead roles, received good reviews from the audience. A satire on the Hindi film industry, the show explores the power struggles within Bollywood and the challenges faced by outsiders trying to remain relevant. It also features Anya Singh, Mona Singh and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal parts. Earlier this month, Aryan’s directorial debut series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, was also named IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Series of 2025.