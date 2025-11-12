Aryan Khan turns 28: Sister Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor lead birthday wishes for budding director
Aryan Khan turned 28 today (12 November), and warm wishes have been pouring in from across Bollywood for Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son. The young filmmaker, who made his directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has been receiving love from his sister Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and other close friends.
Suhana wishes Aryan on his birthday
Suhana shared a heartfelt Instagram story for her brother, writing, “Happy birthday, love youuu most.”
Ananya Panday posted a fun group photo featuring Suhana, Bhavana, Maheep, and Shanaya, with the caption, “Smileeee, it’s your birthday,” perfectly reflecting their playful bond.
Shanaya Kapoor also marked the occasion by sharing a behind-the-scenes collage from The Ba***ds of Bollywood, writing simply, “Happy birthday,” delighting fans with unseen glimpses from the sets.
About Aryan Khan
Aryan Khan, born on 12 November 1997, is the eldest child of Bollywood's star couple Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, who tied the knot in 1991 after a long relationship that began in their teenage years. Aryan completed his early schooling at London’s Sevenoaks School and later graduated with a degree in Fine Arts, Filmmaking, and Writing from the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts. He spent nearly two years conceptualising, writing, and directing The Ba***ds of Bollywood, his debut project under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner.
About Ba***ds of Bollywood
The Ba***ds of Bollywood features an ensemble cast including Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, and Gautami Kapoor. Bollywood icons Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, and Ranveer Singh, along with Aryan's father Shah Rukh Khan, also made special appearances. Reports suggest the second season is already in development.
