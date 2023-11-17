Ashley Graham says she lost her passport at Mumbai airport; shares video with Ranveer, thanks 'incredible' Ambani family

Supermodel Ashley Graham wore a saree for the first time and model Elsa Hosk added star power to a fashion show at the star-studded opening night of Jio World Plaza, the new luxury hub in Mumbai. Ashley, who had earlier shared a fun BTS video from the event, which was held on October 31, has now shared a video documenting her '48 hours in India'. In the clip, she mingled with Bollywood celebs such as Ranveer Singh and Sonam Kapoor, and also gushed over the Ambani family. Also read: Ashley Graham hops on viral ‘just looking like a wow’ trend

Supermodel Ashley Graham's 48 hours in India with Ranveer Singh, Ambani family and much more.

Reliance Industries' Jio World Plaza, which houses top international luxury brands, including Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Dior, Rolex and Bulgari, was opened to the public on November 1. A night before, billionaire Mukesh Ambani, wife Nita Ambani, daughter Isha Ambani and their family hosted an extravagant launch event, which saw everyone from Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor in attendance. In the Instagram Reels she shared on Thursday, Ashley Graham said she could not believe the Ambani family put together the grand launch event in only a couple of weeks.

Inside Ashley's short and sweet India trip

The video opened with Ashley singing 'it's my birthday', eating, drinking wine, feeling fine on the connecting flight to Mumbai. After touching down in Abu Dhabi for a layover, she arrived in India after '30 hours' of travel. "I am finally in India! It has been on my bucket list forever," she said as she reached her hotel and received the ‘most amazing welcome’. Her room was decorated with flowers, 'birthday treats' and her photos to celebrate Ashley's birthday. The model turned 36 on October 30.

She then said as a clip of her thanking Mumbai airport staff played, "When I landed, I misplaced my passport. But it is okay, because it was found within 15 minutes." The next morning, Ashley was at her 'first fitting' for the Jio World Plaza fashion show, where she tried out her full golden and cream saree look with celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania.

Next, the model met actors Ranveer Singh and Sonam Kapoor ahead of the launch. After walking the ramp, Ashley spoke of her experience, saying, “And that is a wrap on the most amazing runway show here at the mall (Jio World Plaza). It was absolutely stunning and beautiful. I still can't believe the whole Ambani put this all together within two weeks. You are incredible, thank you so much for having me.”

Recently, Ashley had also shared a video of herself ‘just looking like a wow’ at the event. She had credited Ranveer Singh for inspiring her to hop onto the viral Indian social media trend.

Ashley wrote in her caption, "@ranveersingh told me to do it!!! In India... just looking like a wow."

