Ananya Panday meets Kim Kardashian, Ashley Graham, Serena Williams, Freida Pinto at NYC event; Suhana Khan reacts

Actor Ananya Panday took to Instagram and posted photos from her recent trip to New York City where she attended the Swarovski store launch. She looked gorgeous in a blue bodycon dress and was joined by her sister Rysa Panday. The actor met A-listers like Kim Kardashian, Ashley Graham, Serena Williams, and Freida Pinto at the event and posed with them for photos. Also read: Ananya Panday reveals Sara Ali Khan threatened her not to talk to a guy she was interested in Ananya Panday with Kim Kardashian and others in NYC.

Ananya with Kim Kardashian

The first photo features Ananya posing solo at the store. This was followed by a small clip of her posing with Kim Kardashian. They were joined by Swarovski creative director Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert and stylist Anna Dello Russo as well.

Ananya posed with Ashley Graham, Freida Pinto

Ananya and her sister also shared a moment with model Ashley Graham, who looked stunning in a sheer sequined gown. The Panday sisters also met tennis player Serena Williams at the party. The actor also posed with Jasmine Tookes and Freida Pinto in a few photos.

Sharing them all, Ananya wrote in the caption, “Felt like a kid in a candy store at the @swarovski flagship store opening in NYC and can’t get over how stunning the new @skims x @swarovski collection is thank you @giovannaengelbert for having me, ur the best!” Her biggest cheerleader, best friend Suhana Khan commented, “Killing ittt,” with some heart emojis.

Reactions to her pics

Sussanne Khan added in the comment section, “Amazingggg! You deserve all the recognition and love.” While Shanaya Kapoor called Ananya ‘beauty’, Farah Khan cracked a joke saying, “You got to meet the biggest star…. Raisa.”

“Hottest star,” hyped Kareena Kapoor. Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Ira Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sajdeh also praised the actor.

Ananya Kapoor recently appeared on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 8. She graced the couch alongside Sara Ali Khan. The two talked about many things, including their love lives. Ananya also made cheeky comments regarding her personal life. She is rumoured to be dating Aditya Roy Kapur.

Ananya was last seen in Dream Girl 2. She has Call Me Bae and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan lined up in her kitty.

