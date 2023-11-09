Ananya Panday reveals Sara Ali Khan threatened her not to talk to a guy she was interested in: ‘I’ll beat you up’

The latest episode of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8 is out. Featuring Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, the show had many revelations including one when Ananya revealed she was once threatened by the Kedarnath actor after both were interested in the same man. Ananya said it happened on various occasions. Also read: Sara Ali Khan addresses breakup with Kartik Aaryan Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan on Koffee With Karan 8.

When Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday were interested in same guy

During the chat, Sara said she doesn't have unrealistic expectations from anyone in the industry. She said she isn't expecting anyone to say ‘I won’t look at a boy that you like or I won’t do a film that you’re interested in.’ This is when Ananya told Karan that she had been threatened by Sara for a guy she was interested in.

Ananya said, “Sara has threatened me saying I’ll beat you up if you look at this person, on various occasions.” Failing to recollect, Sara asked her ‘who’. She also asked if it worked for her. “It has worked. I listened to this threat,” replied the Gehraiyaan actor. As Sara laughed about the incident, Ananya also said, “I had zero interest but she threatened me.”

Sara on being friends with Ananya despite past

Sara and Ananya also opened up about their past relationships on the show. Karan asked them directly about actor Kartik Aaryan. He questioned whether it is easy to be friendly with each other considering they once dated the same guy. Sara gave a generic answer. She said, “I don't want to say that ya, it's all easy because then it comes across as a little more frivolous than it is. It isn't always easy. When you are involved with anybody, whether it's friends, professionally, romantically, especially if I am, I get involved and invested. It is not like, ‘Oh yeah, it doesn’t really matter, whatever it’s today, whatever it's tomorrow'. It's not like that. It does effect you. But ultimately you have to rise beyond that.”

"Something I have realised without sounding semi-negative, is that there are no permanent predicaments in this business. In my personal experience, there is no point making permanent best friendships, pinky promises, saying I'll never talk to you again. All these nevers and always nahi hota (doesn't happen)," she further said. She also denied dating cricketer Shubman Gill.

