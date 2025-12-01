Ashoke Pandit calls Jaya Bachchan a ‘snob’ for ‘gande-gande kapde’ remark about paparazzi: ‘They're doing their jobs’

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan has found herself at the centre of social media backlash for her remarks on paparazzi culture, particularly her comment about their outfit, saying they wear “gande-gande kapde”. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit has also criticised her, calling her a snob and stating that she had no right to demean another profession. Ashoke Pandit took to Instagram to call out Jaya for her remarks against the paparazzi.

Jaya Bachchan faces backlash

Ashoke Pandit, who serves as the president of the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association, took to Instagram to call out Jaya for her remarks against the paparazzi. He posted a note slamming Jaya with a caption that read, “Not very parliamentarian, #JayaBachchan ji.”

In his note, Ashoke mentioned that Jaya’s statement reek of “snobbish elitism”.

“Jaya Bachchan ji's statement against the paparazzi reeks of snobbish elitism. To criticize the aggressive coverage of certain paps is one thing, but to demean the profession altogether, laced with downright classist remarks is unbecoming of such a senior member of our film industry and a parliamentarian,” read the note.

The note continued, “They're hardworking professionals doing their job, for which most times they've been called by the stars and their PR teams themselves. So if she has such a strong opinion against the paparazzi culture, it's time to look inwards rather than indulge in this misplaced outrage.”

It wasn’t just Ashoke who took offence at Jaya’s statement. Several social media users have also criticised the veteran actor for her remarks, calling them insensitive.

What did Jaya Bachchan say

Jaya Bachchan slammed the paparazzi culture during a discussion at the We The Women event in Mumbai over the weekend.

When asked about her relationship with the paparazzi, Jaya said, “It is strange. I am the product of the media, but my relationship with the paparazzi is zero. Who are these people? Are they trained to be representing the people of this country? You call them media? I come from media! My father was a journalist. I have tremendous respect for such people.”

She added, “Magar ye jo baahar drain pipe pant, gande-gande kapde pehen ke haath me mobile leke (These men outside wearing these slim pants and dirty clothes with mobiles in their hands)… they think that just because they have a mobile they can take your picture, and say what they want? And the kind of comments they pass? What kind of people are these people? Kaha se aatey he? Kis tarah ke education he? Kya background he (From where are these people coming? What is their education? What is their background)? Will they represent us? Just because they can go through social media?"

Jaya has often expressed her discomfort with paparazzi photographing her at various events. Over the years, she has repeatedly called them out and even reprimanded them at public gatherings and appearances.