Assam mourns with massive tributes as icon Zubeen Garg dies at 52 in Singapore scuba accident

A wave of shock and grief swept across Assam and the rest of the country on Friday as news broke of the untimely death of legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg. The 52-year-old artist, who gained national fame with his soulful 2006 Bollywood hit Ya Ali from the film Gangster, died in Singapore following a tragic scuba diving accident. Tributes poured in as fans and officials mourned the loss. Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described it as a significant loss to both the state and the nation.

According to a news report by North East Now, Zubeen was pulled from the sea by Singapore police and immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Despite receiving intensive medical care, doctors were unable to save him. The singer had travelled to Singapore to perform at the 4th North East India Festival, which was scheduled to begin on September 20.

Zubeen's admirers mourn in Assam

The news triggered an outpouring of emotion in Assam. Towns across the state, including Golaghat and Biswanath, witnessed admirers mourning the loss of one of the region’s most cherished cultural icons.

In Biswanath, the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) organised a massive candlelight procession. Thousands of fans participated, many of them visibly heartbroken, holding posters of Zubeen and chanting slogans like “Zubeen da amar houk” (Long live Zubeen) and “Joy Zubeen da” (Hail Zubeen). As a mark of respect, all business establishments in the town remained closed for 24 hours.

Large crowds gathered in Golaghat, many openly weeping and embracing one another in grief. Streets were flooded with mourners paying tribute to the singer who had become a household name in Assam and beyond.

In Jorhat, people were seen crying on the streets and paying tribute to the legendary singer.

Reacting to the news, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep sorrow, calling it an "immense loss to the state and the nation." Speaking at a public event, he shared that Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita had informed him of the singer's death.

In an emotional post on X (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister wrote: "Today Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I am at a loss for words to describe what Zubeen meant for the state. He has gone too early; this was not the age to go."

He further added: "Zubeen's voice had an unmatched ability to energise people, and his music spoke directly to our minds and souls. He has left a void that will never be filled. Our future generations will remember him as a stalwart of Assam's culture, and his works will inspire many more talented artists in the days and years to come."

Zubeen Garg, a multi-talented musician, actor, and activist, was in Singapore for a three-day cultural event aimed at showcasing North East India on a global platform. His death occurred just a day before he was scheduled to perform, adding to the tragedy of the moment.