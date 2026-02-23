Assi box office collection day 4: Taapsee Pannu's film sees Monday dip, collects ₹64 lakh

The report states that Assi has managed to collect around ₹64 lakh on its fourth day of release. It is the lowest single-day collection for the film so far. The film opened at ₹1 crore on Friday and showed a decent growth on Saturday with ₹1.6 crore. The collection on Sunday also remained the same. The total collection so far stands at ₹4.64 crore.

Assi box office collection day 4 : Taapsee Pannu and director Anubhav Sinha reunited after Mulk and Thappad to make Assi, a gritty social drama exploring rising rape cases in India. The film opened to positive reviews and has taken a slow start at the box office. According to the latest update on Sacnilk, Assi has seen a dip in collections on its first Monday in theatres. (Also read: Assi review: This Taapsee Pannu-Anubhav Sinha film is important, impactful, inconsistent )

About Assi The film follows Parima (Kani), a married woman living in Delhi who is abducted and sexually assaulted by a group of men. The film tracks the traumatic aftermath, focusing on the police investigation and the subsequent legal battle. Taapsee plays her lawyer. Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, and Revathy round out the cast of Assi. Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, and Seema Pahwa have special appearances.

Talking about the film, Anubhav Sinha said to PTI that he considers films like Assi to be "real mainstream cinema" because they tell stories relevant to the audience's lives. "In my view, this cinema (referring to films like 'Assi') is the future of Hindi cinema. These are the films that will run the engine, that will make the other mainstream cinema. I call it the other mainstream cinema as this is the real mainstream cinema as it is their story, it's happening a kilometer around us," he said.