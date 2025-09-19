At 50, Ameesha Patel reveals why she is still not married: ‘People half my age want to take me out‘

Actor Ameesha Patel, who shot to fame with films such as Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai and Gadar, has remained single by choice. She recently revealed that she turned down marriage because she was asked to give up acting, something she was not willing to do. She added that she still receives marriage proposals, often from men half her age. Ameesha Patel made her comeback to the big screen after a hiatus of five years with the 2023 film Gadar 2.(PTI)

Ameesha on why she is single

Ameesha, 50, got candid about her personal life and why she is single when she appeared on a podcast on Ranveer Allahbadia’s YouTube channel. The actor mentioned that she used to chase boys in school.

She said that she continues to get a lot of proposals, but a lot of the people she met wanted her to stay at home and not work after marriage. And that didn’t sit right with her.

Ameesha said, “People who love you will let your career prosper. I have lost a lot for my career, and I have also lost a lot for love. I have given up both things for the other, and I think that I have learnt from both. For example, I had one serious relationship, and it was before I joined films. He belonged to a very big industrial family from South Bombay, like mine. Had the same background and education, and the family setup was the same. It ticked all the boxes, but when I decided to go into film, my partner did not want a person in the public eye, and that is how I chose my career over love.”

That being said, she still looks forward to the idea of marriage, as Ameesha puts, “I am all up for marriage, as long as I find someone worthy. They say that ‘Where there is a will, there is a way,’ so the person who finds me through everything and mauke par chauka maarlege (takes advantage of the situation) will be my person. I still get all kinds of proposals from a lot of well-to-do families. People half my age want to take me out on a date, and I am open to it because a man has to be mentally mature. I have met a lot of people older than me that have the IQ of a fly.”

About Ameesha’s work

Ameesha made her comeback to the big screen after a hiatus of five years with the 2023 film Gadar 2, alongside Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma. The film emerged as a blockbuster, collecting ₹686 crore worldwide at the box office. She was last seen in the 2024 film Tauba Tera Jalwa. The romantic comedy, written and directed by Akashaditya Lama and produced by Naresh Bansal and Madanlal Khurana under Shreeram Productions and Victorious Enterprises, also featured Jatin Khurana and Angela Krislinzki in lead roles. The film opened to negative reviews from critics, but Ameesha’s performance was appreciated. The actor is yet to announce her next project.