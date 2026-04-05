At 83, Amitabh Bachchan says it seems ‘disturbing’ to not be working each day

Amitabh Bachchan is known for his work ethic. The veteran actor is considered one of the best actors in Indian cinema. Known for his prolific career over six decades, the actor has acted in several languages and won multiple awards for his performances over the years. Amitabh, who often takes to his blog to share his personal opinions on a variety of things, has now opened up about the importance of working every day and said how not working for a day makes it seem ‘disturbing’ for him. Amitabh Bachchan recently hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 17.

What Amitabh said about working In his latest post, Amitabh said, “A day that spelt ‘lazy’ .. no reason whatsoever .. just it seems disturbing to not be working each day .. and when you do not work each day according to a schedule .. the entire process of habit forming that pre seeded .. the day suddenly becomes a mystery of deeds, which normally would have worked in perfect unison.”

He continued, “You wonder, why the day is not behaving the way you normally wish it to be. So if there is some understanding of this element within us, then 'may there be peace and calm around us’ but for some it never happens and that is an added anxiety. Living in anxiety, they say, is harmful for the mind and body and leading an anxious day, on the weakness of this phenomena is unrequired.”

Amitabh on hosting KBC 17 Amitabh hosted the 17th season of the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He bid farewell to the season with an emotional and heartfelt message to the viewers. He said, “Sometimes, we live a moment so deeply and get so lost in it that when it reaches its final point, it feels as though it had just begun, and yet it is ending so soon. Everything feels like it happened just yesterday. I am about to begin the last day of this game, going through these emotions. I’ve spent one-third of my life…more than one-third of my life, with all of you, and it has been a great privilege.”

On the work front, Amitabh was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also starred Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in lead roles. Big B's portrayal of Ashwatthama in the sci-fi drama won hearts, and the film became a massive success, grossing over ₹1,000 crore worldwide. He is currently shooting for the sequel to the film.