Not Prabhas, not Deepika Padukone: This actor was reportedly the highest-paid in Kalki 2898 AD

The 2024 sci-fi spectacle Kalki 2898 AD became one of the biggest Telugu blockbusters of recent years, drawing attention for its scale, ambitious storytelling and star-studded cast that included Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan. But beyond the film’s visual spectacle, another detail has sparked curiosity among fans: who was the highest-paid actor in the film? Kamal Haasan; the cast of Kalki 2898 AD

Yugi Sethu claims Kamal Haasan earned ₹ 150 crore for the film According to filmmaker and actor Yugi Sethu, Kamal Haasan may have taken home the biggest paycheck for the project directed by Nag Ashwin. Speaking to Indiaglitz, Yugi said Kamal was paid ₹150 crore for his role in the sci-fi epic. “Kamal sir’s stature is such. He is getting paid ₹150 crore for 20 days of the call sheet for Kalki 2898 AD. I told him on his birthday that he is the highest-paid actor in India and is getting $1 million per day,” Yugi said.

Yugi also added that the story took an amusing turn when Kamal introduced him to the film’s producer C. Aswani Dutt. While thanking the producer for making his friend the highest-paid actor in the country, Dutt corrected him by pointing out that Kamal had actually shot for 10 days, not 20 as previously mentioned. Yugi recalled his reaction: “Sorry, I correct myself then, it’s $2 million per day.”