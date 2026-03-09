Not Prabhas, not Deepika Padukone: This actor was reportedly the highest-paid in Kalki 2898 AD
The scale of Kalki 2898 AD extended to its star cast and budgets. But Yugi Sethu claims the actor who took home the biggest salary wasn’t the film’s lead star
The 2024 sci-fi spectacle Kalki 2898 AD became one of the biggest Telugu blockbusters of recent years, drawing attention for its scale, ambitious storytelling and star-studded cast that included Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan. But beyond the film’s visual spectacle, another detail has sparked curiosity among fans: who was the highest-paid actor in the film?
Yugi Sethu claims Kamal Haasan earned ₹150 crore for the film
According to filmmaker and actor Yugi Sethu, Kamal Haasan may have taken home the biggest paycheck for the project directed by Nag Ashwin. Speaking to Indiaglitz, Yugi said Kamal was paid ₹150 crore for his role in the sci-fi epic. “Kamal sir’s stature is such. He is getting paid ₹150 crore for 20 days of the call sheet for Kalki 2898 AD. I told him on his birthday that he is the highest-paid actor in India and is getting $1 million per day,” Yugi said.
Yugi also added that the story took an amusing turn when Kamal introduced him to the film’s producer C. Aswani Dutt. While thanking the producer for making his friend the highest-paid actor in the country, Dutt corrected him by pointing out that Kamal had actually shot for 10 days, not 20 as previously mentioned. Yugi recalled his reaction: “Sorry, I correct myself then, it’s $2 million per day.”
A brief role with a powerful impact
Despite reportedly having limited screen time in the film, Kamal Haasan’s character plays a significant role in the larger narrative. In Kalki 2898 AD, he appears as Supreme Yaskin, a totalitarian god-king ruling a dystopian world known as the Complex. While his presence in the first instalment is brief, the film’s ending strongly hints at a much larger role for the character in the upcoming sequel.
Yugi's comments also carry weight because of his long association with Kamal Haasan. The two have worked together in films such as Panchatanthiram (2002) and Anbe Sivam (2003), and share a friendship that spans over two decades.
Kamal Haasan’s comeback reshaped his market value
The claim about Kamal Haasan’s remuneration comes at a time when the veteran star’s commercial standing has seen a major resurgence. After a period of relatively muted box-office performance, his career received a major boost with the success of Vikram in 2022, which reportedly earned close to ₹400 crore worldwide against a budget of around ₹150 crore.
Work on the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD is already underway, with Amitabh Bachchan recently sharing photographs from the set featuring Kamal Haasan, noting that the two were working together again after a long gap.
