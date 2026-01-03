‘Spent one third of my life with you’: Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional as Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 draws to an end

The grand finale of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 aired on Friday night at 9 PM. Host Amitabh Bachchan bid farewell to the season with an emotional and heartfelt message to the viewers. Reflecting on how he has spent over 1/3rd of his life hosting the show, Amitabh credited the audience for making the show a success. Amitabh Bachchan is seen hosting the 17th edition of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Amitabh Bachchan’s emotional speech during KBC 17 finale

Amitabh addressed the viewers directly at the beginning of the episode. Getting emotional, he said, “Sometimes, we live a moment so deeply and get so lost in it that when it reaches its final point, it feels as though it had just begun, and yet it is ending so soon. Everything feels like it happened just yesterday. I am about to begin the last day of this game, going through these emotions. I’ve spent one-third of my life…more than one-third of my life, with all of you, and it has been a great privilege.”

The host also added that the audience of KBC has been with him through it all, saying, “Whenever I have said wholeheartedly that I am coming, you have welcomed me with open arms. When I laughed, you laughed with me, and when my eyes filled with tears, you shed tears too. You have been my companions on this journey, from the beginning to the very end. I can only say this much to you: if you are here, this game exists. And if this game exists, then I exist. Thank you so much.” Amitabh’s speech was met with cheers from the audience.

Internet reacts

Fans also seem to have gotten emotional about Amitabh’s speech. One Instagram user commented, “So long partner,” sharing the promo. “Besbri se intzar he sir (Eagerly waiting sir)....for next season 18,” wrote another fan. One fan even wrote, “Aap hain to Hum Hain (We exist because you do). Keep Inspiring.” An excited fan even wrote, “2026 m hum phir mileage aapsey (We will meet you again this 2026).”

The latest season of KBC featured Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Amitabh’s grandchildren Agastya Nanda and Navya Nanda, and several other celebrities as guests.