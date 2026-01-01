Amitabh Bachchan teases grandson Agastya Nanda on KBC for fixing Simar Bhatia's pallu: ‘Hum apko badhai dete hain’

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’s last episode of 2025 saw Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda, taking the hot seat alongside his Ikkis co-star Simar Bhatia and director Sriram Raghavan. The episode turned into a delightful watch as a light-hearted moment between Amitabh and his grandson left everyone in stitches. Amitabh Bachchan teases Agastya Nanda on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17.

Amitabh Bachchan pulls grandson Agastya Nanda's leg

As the Ikkis team walked onto the stage, Agastya was seen helping Simar settle comfortably on the hot seat. He gently picked up her saree’s pallu as she sat down and placed it neatly behind her so she wouldn’t be uncomfortable. The thoughtful gesture did not go unnoticed by Amitabh Bachchan, who later teased Agastya about it on the show.

Big B said, “Agastya ji, humko bahut achha laga ki aapne jis tarah, Simar ka jo pallu latak raha tha, voh uthaakar ke aapne bade pyaar se peeche rakh diya. Iske liye hum aapko badhai dete hain. zindagi main pehli baar humne aise karte hue dekha hai. Pehle aapne kabhi aisa kiya hi nahi, kya wajah ho sakti hai (Agastya ji, I really liked the way you gently picked up Simar’s dupatta that was slipping and lovingly placed it back behind her. I congratulate you for that. It’s the first time in my life that I’ve seen you do something like this. You’ve never done this before, what could be the reason?)"

Agastya was seen laughing shyly as his grandfather continued to pull his leg, and the audience also burst into laughter, making the moment one of the highlights of the episode.

Agastya is making his theatrical debut with Ikkis, which has now finally released in theatres. In the movie, Agastya essays the role of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, PVC. Praising his performance in the movie, Big B had earlier said, “Tonight to see him in frame, unable to take my eyes off each time he fills the frames of the film .. his maturity, his unfiltered honesty in his performance, his presence justifying the character he portrays .. nothing frith or froth, just the Arun Khetarpal soldier, who fought in his bravery as the 21 year old, defending the nation during the India -Pak war of 1971 .. nothing excessive , just the perfection in every shot .. when he is in the frame you only watch him .. and this is not a grandfather speaking, this is a hardened viewer of cinema.”

About Ikkis

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film also marks Akshay Kumar's niece, Simar Bhatia’s Bollywood debut and late veteran actor, Dharmendra’s last film. The film shows Arun Khetarpal’s bravery and sacrifice during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. It also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Rahul Dev in supporting roles and has already received positive reviews from the industry people.