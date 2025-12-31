Amitabh Bachchan pays emotional tribute to Dharmendra on KBC 17: 'He was not just a person, he was a feeling'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was visibly emotional on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati as the episode began with a heartfelt tribute to Bollywood legend Dharmendra. Amitabh, his voice trembling with emotion, spoke fondly about his friend, family member, and lifelong inspiration. Amitabh Bachchan shared a heartfelt tribute on KBC, reflecting on Dharmendra's legacy as a feeling and a blessing.

Amitabh pays tribute to Dharmendra on KBC

Reflecting on Dharmendra’s final cinematic venture, Ikkis, Amitabh said, “The film Ikkis is the last precious memento for us, left behind for millions of people. An artist wants to practise art until the very last breath of life, and this is exactly what my friend, my family, and my idol, Mr Dharmendra Deol, did.”

His voice softened further as he added, “Mr Dharam was not just a person. He was a feeling, and a feeling never lets you go. It becomes a memory, a blessing that keeps you moving forward.”

Sharing a poignant memory from Sholay, he recalled, “We were shooting in Bangalore. He had what I call a physical quality; he was a wrestler, a hero. In the death scene, the agony you saw on screen was real because of the way he held me so tightly that the pain became natural acting.” The anecdote highlighted Dharmendra not just as a cinematic legend but as an instinctive artist who inspired everyone around him.

Adding to the tribute, director Sriram Raghavan, who helmed Ikkis, said on KBC, “I am very blessed that he worked in my last film and that his last performance is something he was extraordinarily good at.”

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, also part of the film, echoed these sentiments, sharing, “I was lucky to have most of my scenes with him. On set, it never felt like a superstar was with us; he felt like family.”

About Ikkis

Critics and industry voices have already weighed in ahead of Ikkis’s January 1 release. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra praised the project’s emotional depth and storytelling, calling it “a film made purely from the heart,” and noted Dharmendra’s performance for its “grace” and “depth,” adding that his final role “truly breaks the heart” and leaves a lasting impact. He also highlighted the impressive work of the rest of the cast, including Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia, saying their chemistry and sincerity “truly shine” on screen.