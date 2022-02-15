Athiya Shetty adds swanky new Audi Q7 to her impressive car collection. See photo

Athiya Shetty's garage has a new addition. The actor brought home a swanky new car recently. On Monday, Athiya shared a glimpse of her new purchase on Instagram,an Audi Q7. The latest Audi Q7 was launched earlier this year at a starting price of ₹80 lakh (ex showroom).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Thank you for your help and services @audi_mumbaiwest,” Athiya wrote on her Instagram Stories. The photo shows Athiya being handed over the keys of her new car as she smiles ear-to-ear for the camera.

Athiya, daughter of actor Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty, is said to have an impressive collection of cars. Athiya has been spotted travelling in and around Mumbai in a Mercedes Benz S-Class and a Ford EcoSport. Few years ago, she was also seen travelling in a BMW X5, which, according to Cartoq, was listed to be sold out in 2018.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Instagram, Athiya often shares selfies from inside her ride for the day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Suniel Shetty recently opened the doors of his Khandala mansion in an episode of Asian Paints' Where The Heart Is. With a stunning view of the surrounding hills and an indoor-outdoor vibe, the house truly lives up to its name Jahaan.

Also read: Suniel Shetty gives tour of his Khandala home with ceiling that 'opens up' and a breathtaking view. Watch

Athiya is dating cricketer KL Rahul, who, too, has quite a collection of luxurious cars. In January, Suniel slammed a report about Athiya and KL Rahul's speculated wedding and said: "Unsure whether to be be pained or amused. Can’t understand the need to ‘scoop’ before verifying any facts at all. This type of irresponsible reportage is what dents the credibility of journalism."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Athiya stepped into Bollywood with 2015 movie Hero, which also marked the debut project of Sooraj Pancholi. She's also starred in films such as Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor. She appeared in a special dance number in the song Nawabzaade.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON