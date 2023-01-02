Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul return from Dubai, spotted at Mumbai airport amid wedding rumours. See pics

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul made their first public appearance of the year 2023 as they were were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday evening. Athiya kept it cool and casual with a black leather coat over a white top and blue jeans, while Rahul wore a grey sweater over a white shirt and brown pants. The couple is expected to the tie the knot some time in early 2023. The cricketer had reportedly requested leave from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in December for the upcoming matches against Sri Lanka. (Also read: Suniel Shetty jokes about ‘confirmed wedding date’ for Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul)

The couple had spent New Year's Eve together in Dubai where Athiya reshared photographs of herself with Rahul from her friends' Instagram Stories. A papparazzi account on Instagram shared a video of the couple at the airport, as both Rahul and Athiya arrived separately at the airport but can be seen leaving in the same car. Athiya smiled at the paps while Rahul kept a low profile and headed towards the car.

Athiya Shetty poses with KL Rahul and a friend on New Year's Eve.

Athiya had recently shared a red-tinted selfie on her Instagram Stories, in which she was seen standing next to Rahul and another friend in the restaurant. Athiya and Rahul have been dating since the past few years but have not officially confirmed their relationship yet even though they have been spotted together on vacations and on photos of their social media accounts. In the past year, the cricketer was seen hanging out with Athiya's family, including her brother Ahan Shetty, who made his acting debut with Tadap last year.

Athiya's father, actor Suniel Shetty, had earlier addressed the wedding rumours in a recent interview Hindustan Times, where he had said that he is looking “at it as in the date.” The actor further said, "We are figuring out things. Hopefully soon, we will know as to when, where and what will it finally happen."

Last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiui, Athiya rcently made her debut on YouTube with her own channel. Salman Khan's Hero, starring Sooraj Pancholi in the lead marked Athiya's Bollywood debut in 2015. The actor was in talks to play Kashmiri footballer Afshan Ashiq in her biopic Hope Solo.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON