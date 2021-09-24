Athiya Shetty asks rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul to video call her, his frown sums up how he feels when she doesn’t answer

Cricketer KL Rahul on Thursday took to Instagram Stories to seek suggestions from his Instagram followers on how he should spend his day. He got a sweet answer from his rumoured girlfriend, actor Athiya Shetty, who wanted him to video call her.

“You should defs FaceTime me,” Athiya wrote. Rahul, posing with a person in a cat costume, frowned at the camera and wrote, “Our face when you don’t pick up @athiyashetty.”

KL Rahul replied to Athiya Shetty on Instagram Stories.

Rahul is currently in the United Arab Emirates for the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. He is the captain of the Punjab Kings team. Earlier this week, he became the second-fastest batsman in the IPL to score 3,000 runs, after Chris Gayle. He is the fastest Indian to reach this milestone.

Athiya and Rahul have been said to be together for quite some time now. They often feature in each other’s Instagram posts, engage in flirtatious banter on social media and go on vacations together. However, they are yet to confirm their relationship.

Earlier this year, Athiya accompanied Rahul to England for the World Test Championship. A source told Hindustan Times that he listed her as his ‘partner’ before leaving.

“The couple left India together for England for the World Test Championship last month. Before leaving, the logistics department had asked all players for names of people travelling with each of them. The players were supposed to give the names of whether they would be travelling with wives or partners, for which KL Rahul listed Athiya Shetty as his partner. She travelled in the same bubble and stayed in Southampton with the team,” the source said.

Athiya, the daughter of actor Suniel Shetty, made her Bollywood debut with Hero in 2015, opposite Sooraj Pancholi. She was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, which released in 2019, and is yet to announce her next project.

