Athiya Shetty cheers for rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul as he scores a century at Lord's

Actor Athiya Shetty on Thursday took to Instagram and celebrated her rumoured boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul's century against England at Lord's. Athiya is in the UK with Rahul, as Team India plays England in a Test series.

On Instagram Stories, Athiya Shetty posted a video of Rahul celebrating his century. She added a couple of celebratory emojis, including a red heart. The video wasn't taken from the stadium, but was recorded off a television screen. A screenshot of Athiya Shetty's post.

In recent weeks, several pictures of Athiya and Rahul have emerged online. While they initially didn't appear in any pictures together, they were both included in a photo shared online by Ishant Sharma's wife. Athiya also received photo credits for posts shared by Anushka Sharma, who's also in the UK, with husband Virat Kohli.

Athiya and Rahul, who've been rumoured to be dating for a few years, normally only engage in social media banter. He recently also shared a picture of himself with her brother, Ahan.

The siblings' father is actor Suniel Shetty, who was asked in an interview if Athiya had accompanied Rahul to the UK. He confirmed that she is in England, but noted that she'd gone with Ahan. He had said that she'd be the best person to ask about Rahul. "Yes, she is in England, but she is with Ahan. The brother-sister duo has gone there for a holiday. Rest you may check with them,” Suniel had told a leading daily.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Has KL Rahul finally made it official with Athiya Shetty?

He also commented on Athiya and Rahul's joint appearance for an eyewear brand commercial. "I think it is best you speak to them. As far as the ad goes… I mean it is an international brand and they chose to take the two of them as the ambassadors. I think they look brilliant together. They are a good-looking couple, na? So, it totally works from a brand perspective. And I must say, they look good together, well, in the ad,” he had said.