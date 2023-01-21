Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Decorations begin at Suniel Shetty's Khandala house, ceremonies expected to start today

Decorations at actor Suniel Shetty's lavish Khandala farmhouse, the wedding venue of his daughter-actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul forthcoming nuptials, have begun. In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Saturday on Instagram, a huge pandal was seen near their home. In the video, the pandal was draped with yellow and white clothes. A few staff members were also seen working inside the pandal. (Also Read | Step inside Suniel Shetty's lavish Khandala farmhouse, which is Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding venue)

Suniel Shetty's Khandala home is built over a hilltop and he gave fans a tour of the place on the YouTube show Where the Heart Is, last year. The farmhouse has scenic views, beautiful gardens, sculptures, earthy colours interiors, a swimming pool and so much more.

So far, there has been no official confirmation about the wedding. Last week, however, KL Rahul's home in Mumbai was seen getting decorated. Several people hung lights all around the cricketer's building. A few staff members were also seen overlooking the arrangements. A day later, Athiya was seen coming out of a salon.

As per Hindustan Times sources, Athiya and Rahul will get married on January 23. Their wedding ceremonies will be a three-day affair at Suniel's farmhouse. The first ceremony will begin with a ladies’ night on January 21. A source earlier told Hindustan Times, “Athiya’s closest female friends such as actor Akanksha Ranjan will be a part of this."

Athiya’s parents--Suniel and Maya Shetty, brother-actor Ahan Shetty and her friends are expected to perform on her sangeet, which will take place the next day. “It is an extremely close-knit family affair. Only friends and family members will be a part of the wedding. It’s most likely that you may not see many industry peeps,” said an insider.

KL Rahul and Athiya have been dating for a while now and she was also seen with the cricketer on a few tours of Team India. They, however, never spoke about each other publicly. The duo made their relationship official when the cricketer attended the premiere of Athiya's brother Ahan's debut film Tadap in 2021. The couple posed together at the event with Athiya's family.

Athiya made her debut on YouTube as she launched her channel a few months ago. She was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Athiya made her acting debut in Salman Khan's Hero along with Sooraj Pancholi in 2015.

