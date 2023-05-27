Athiya Shetty clarifies on her and KL Rahul's videos from strip club: ‘Went to a regular place, as one does’

Actor Athiya Shetty took to her Instagram Stories recently and posted a bunch of photos from London. Sharing them, she also addressed the alleged videos from a ‘strip club’ which surfaced on social media. She had visited a club in the city with husband KL Rahul and some friends. Also read: Suniel Shetty wishes KL Rahul on his birthday with precious throwback pic from wedding

Athiya Shetty on reports of visiting strip club with KL Rahul

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are currently in London.

Dismissing all claims, Athiya wrote, “I usually choose to be silent and not react, but sometimes it is important to stand up for yourself. Rahul, I and our friends went out to a regular place as one does.”

“Stop taking things out of context, and check your facts before reporting. Peace and love,” the actor signed out. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are currently in London. KL Rahul is on a break following his surgery.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's alleged videos

Meanwhile, a video from a club has gone viral. It shows exotic dancers. A person who seemingly appears to be KL Rahul is seen at the party. Reportedly, Athiya was with him.

Reacting to the post on Reddit, a user wrote in the comment, “What kind of newly married honeymoon phase is this? Not questioning anyone's individuals choice but find it a bit weird.” “What is so wrong visiting a strip club? People watch porn too is that also considered wrong,” added another one. A person also commented, “His wife is also there on a vacation with him. If she doesn’t have any problem who are we to judge.”

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul wedding

KL Rahul and Athiya dated for quite a long time before tying the knot in January at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. It was a private wedding with very selected guests, including close friends and family in attendance.

Hours after the ceremony, Athiya and KL Rahul announced their wedding on Instagram. They shared pictures and wrote in the joint post, "In your light, I learn how to love... Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

Athiya made her acting debut in 2015 with Hero. She appeared in Mubarakan and Nawabzaade song Tere Naal Nachna. She was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor.

