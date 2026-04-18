Athiya Shetty wishes ‘my person’ KL Rahul on his 34th birthday, shares unseen pictures from wedding

Actor Athiya marked her husband KL Rahul’s 34th birthday with a heartfelt note, calling him “my person” and expressing her deep love for him.

Athiya Shetty celebrates KL Rahul's birthday with heartfelt memories and family moments. (Instagram/@AthiyaShetty )

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Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Athiya shared a carousel of personal moments from their journey together, ranging from their wedding to glimpses of parenthood and intimate memories like getting matching tattoos. “Happy birthday my person, love you so much,” she wrote in the caption.

(Also read: Athiya Shetty faces heat for sharing Lata Mangeshkar’s photo while paying tribute to Asha Bhosle )

Athiya Shetty's heartfelt birthday wish for KL Rahul

The photo series beautifully traced their relationship, from wedding memories to their new chapter as parents. The first image captures a rare, tender moment from their wedding, with Athiya embracing Rahul. Another black-and-white picture, seemingly from a holiday, reflects their quieter moments together.

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{{^usCountry}} One of the most heartwarming slides features Rahul’s hand next to their daughter’s tiny feet, subtly highlighting their life as new parents. The carousel also includes a glimpse from their mehendi ceremony and ends with a picture of their matching heart-outline finger tattoos, symbolising their bond. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the most heartwarming slides features Rahul’s hand next to their daughter’s tiny feet, subtly highlighting their life as new parents. The carousel also includes a glimpse from their mehendi ceremony and ends with a picture of their matching heart-outline finger tattoos, symbolising their bond. {{/usCountry}}

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The post drew love from several friends in the industry, including Karan Johar, Sagarika Ghatge, and Natasa Stankovic, who reacted with heart emojis.

About Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

Athiya and Rahul first met in January 2019 through a mutual friend and quickly formed a strong bond. After dating for a few years, the couple tied the knot in 2023 at Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala.

The couple welcomed their daughter last year and revealed her name, Evaarah, on Rahul’s 33rd birthday. Sharing a picture of Rahul holding the baby while Athiya looked on, they wrote, “Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah ~ Gift of God.” They also shared that her full name is Evaarah Vipula Rahul, with “Vipula” honouring her great-grandmother.

Athiya Shetty’s work front

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Athiya made her debut with the 2015 film Hero, opposite Sooraj Pancholi. She later appeared in Mubarakan alongside Arjun Kapoor.

She was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, directed by Debamitra Biswal. The film also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and revolved around a 36-year-old man working in Dubai who is in search of a bride, eventually crossing paths with his younger neighbour, who dreams of marrying someone settled abroad.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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