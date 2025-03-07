Menu Explore
Awarapan sequel or re-release? Emraan Hashmi's latest post leaves fans guessing. Watch

ANI | ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 07, 2025 06:45 PM IST

The Jannat actor took to his Instagram account on Friday to share a video that appears to be from the world of his 2007 cult film Awarapan.

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi's latest social media post left fans guessing. The Jannat actor took to his Instagram account on Friday to share a video that appears to be from the world of his 2007 cult film Awarapan. The clip features the song Toh Phir Aao playing in the background. (Also Read: Emraan Hashmi reacts to Rajkummar Rao plastic surgery rumours: 'I haven't gotten any...')

Shriya Saran and Emraan Hashmi in a still from the 2007 film Awarapan.
Shriya Saran and Emraan Hashmi in a still from the 2007 film Awarapan.

Emraan Hashmi teases Awarapan re-release or sequel?

The post has led fans to speculate whether Awarapan is getting a sequel or if the movie is set for a re-release. Soon after the actor dropped the video, fans chimed in the comments section to express their excitement – some were hoping for a sequel, while others were looking forward to watching the film again on the big screen.

Emraan Hashmi shared the video with the caption Jumma Mubarak and used the hashtag #Awarapan, further fueling speculation. In the video, Hashmi's character travels in a boat in an exotic location. He also frees pigeons from a cage, just like Shriya Saran's character did in the film. A dialogue from Awarapan can also be heard, where Hashmi's character talks about his desire to sacrifice his life for a good cause.

About Awarapan

Awarapan, directed by Mohit Suri, was released in 2007. The film starred Shriya Saran, Mrinalini Sharma, and Ashish Vidyarthi, apart from Emraan. Mukesh Bhatt produced it, and it became a cult favourite over the years. It is inspired by the South Korean film A Bittersweet Life.

It tells the story of a gangster, Shivam Pandit (Emraan), who is ordered by his boss, Bharat Malik (Ashutosh Rana), to watch over Reema (Mrinalini), Malik's secret Pakistani mistress. Shriya plays his lover, Aaliyah, who her father mistakenly shoots. Pritam's soundtrack for the film was a hit, as were the cast's performances.

