Mukesh Bhatt on legal battle with Bhushan Kumar: 'I did what I did to protect brand Aashiqui'

The Delhi High Court issued a judgment on Wednesday, restraining T-Series from using Aashiqui in their movies. In an interview with the Times of India, Mukesh Bhatt explained the legal battle with T-Series Chairman and Managing Director Bhushan Kumar, stating that his actions were taken to protect the Aashiqui brand. (Also read: Kartik Aaryan to star in Aashiqui 3, says he ‘grew up watching’ original film) Mukesh Bhatt said that he took the legal route over Aashiqui title to protect the franchise.

Mukesh Bhatt wanted to protect brand Aashiqui

Mukesh while reflecting on his association with Bhushan's late father Gulshan Kumar stated that, “I made Aashiqui 2 with the same values that I made the first one with. I have the experience of understanding what to do and what not to do. I've been in the business for 50 years which unfortunately Bhushan is not. He was not understanding the core values of what 'Aashiqui' should be and unintentionally he was doing more things to harm it than to do good for it. The idea is to protect the franchise.”

He further said, “I did what I did to protect the brand 'Aashiqui', not only for myself and Bhushan but people in general. 'Aashiqui' as a franchise belongs to the audience. If 'Aashiqui' dies, love dies, music dies. We are committed to protect it for the audience for years to come. I did this, because this was the only way there could be a stoppage for him to do a further harm to the franchise because he was unintentionally doing damage to it.”

Legal row over Aashiqui title

In the Delhi HC judgement over the title row, Justice Sanjeev Narula stated that T-Series' use of this word could lead to public confusion and dilute the 'ashiqui brand. The court ruled in favor of Vishesh Films after T-Series announced a film with a similar title.

Mukesh Bhatt's career and upcoming projects

Mukesh is known for producing films like Aashiqui 2 (2013), Love Games (2016) and Sadak 2 (2020). He will be next producing Aashiqui 3. Kartik Aaryan and Tripti Dimri are expected to play the lead roles in the under-production musical romance-drama.