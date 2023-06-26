Shriya Saran shares loveliest behind-the-scene pics with daughter Radha, reveals how she is 'wearing her happy smile'

Shriya Saran recently made a stunning appearance at an award event. She was seen in a dark blue gown by Falguni and Shane Peacock, which had cutouts at the waist. She has now shared some candid behind-the-scene pictures with her daughter Radha shot before the actor left for the event. Also read: When Shriya Saran gave it back to a reporter who made her uncomfortable, fans say 'she nailed it'. Watch Shriya Saran has shared candid pics with her daughter.

Shriya Saran's pics with daughter

Sharing a few pictures with Radha in her arms, Shriya wrote, "My life , my everything . Just before I step out. Wearing @falgunishanepeacockindia. Radha is wearing her happy smile." The two-year-old is seen in a floral pink and blue top and pajama set. She seemingly resembles her father, Russian businessman Andrei Koscheev.

Reactions to Shriya's post

Fans loved Shriya and Radha's pictures. A fan commented, “Divas in Photos..” Another said, “Can't believe you are a mom!” Many said, “so beautiful”. A fan also joked as per a viral trend, “Figure Aisa banao ke 4 log bole… Yaar yeh ek bachee ki maa kaise ho sakti hai (make a figure that atleast four people say in amazement that how can she be a mom).”

More about Shriya

Last year, Shriya had appeared in two big blockbusters RRR and Drishyam 2. She was recently seen in Music School and a Kannada film, Kabzaa.

Shriya married Andrei Koscheev in 2018. Last year in October, Shriya announced that she and Andrei were parents to a daughter, Radha, born on January 10, 2021.

Shriya on hiding her pregnancy

Last year in December, Shriya talked about why she didn't reveal her pregnancy in real time. She had told Pinkvilla, “There is a lot of fear. I feel one of the main reasons why I did not speak about my pregnancy was of course that I wanted to make it as my own time and spend time with myself and have those six months with Radha and be fat and whatever and not worry about what people write about me and just concentrate on my child. So one strong reason was that. But the other reason was that I was scared that if I speak about my pregnancy people will take that much longer time to come back and give me work."

