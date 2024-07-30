Emraan Hashmi reacts to Rajkummar Rao plastic surgery rumours: 'I haven't gotten any...'

‘Everyone wants to look like that poster boy or girl’

He further said, "It is a reality. I mean, the cosmetic business. Not just in the industry but it's a thing that they marketed pretty well. Everyone wants to look like that poster boy or girl and there's become this identity of what beauty is, right? And you want to mold yourself to that because that's what gets the love and you feel good about yourself. Coming to cosmetic surgery, I haven't gotten any, if you're thinking."

Rajkummar's response to plastic surgery rumours

In April, Rajkummar was in the news over rumours that he got plastic surgery done. However, the actor refuted them. Rajkummar had posed for paparazzi at a concert in Mumbai and many on social media commented how he looked different.

Denying the rumours, he had told PTI, "I've not gone under the knife. I have not done any kind of plastic surgery. That picture, if you see it again, how is it possible in 14 years, there's one picture and no other picture like that? I feel it's certainly a touched-up picture because my skin is looking so flawless. Even I was amazed how it's so flawless without any makeup and after shooting the whole day."

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Rajkummar said that paparazzi is everywhere, so actors have to make sure they look presentable at any given hour when they step out.

When asked if the pressure to look good is the same for male actors as it's for their female counterparts, he said, “It's the same. I don't think it's any different. Maybe not so bad that they talk about your chappals. But it happened to me recently, so I know. One wrong angle, one wrong picture, one wrong moment captured, and people would just talk about it for no reason. I don't know how it became like this. It was never like this. Now, you go to the airport and wonder what if there are paps there yar. I'm not carrying my cap, it's a bad hair day, the picture will come, and there will be bad comments. That pressure is there. It's so weird."