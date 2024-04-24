Amid plastic surgery rumours, Rajkummar Rao says pressure to look good is as high for male actors as female

Amid rumours of him going under the knife, Rajkummar Rao has claimed that the pressure to look good is as high on male actors as it's on female actors. In an interview with Film Companion, Rajkummar said that the paparazzi is everywhere so one has to make sure they look presentable at any given hour when they step out. (Also Read: Rajkummar Rao says Bollywood unites when 'there’s something extraordinary'; praises Diljit Dosanjh for Chamkila) The picture in question which speculated Rajkummar Rao having undergone a plastic surgery.

What Rajkummar said

When asked if the pressure to look good is the same for male actors as it's for their female counterparts, he said, “It's the same. I don't think it's any different. Maybe not so bad that they talk about your chappals. But it happened to me recently, so I know. One wrong angle, one wrong picture, one wrong moment captured, and people would just talk about it for no reason. I don't know how it became like this. It was never like this. Now, you go to the airport and wonder what if there are paps there yar. I'm not carrying my cap, it's a bad hair day, the picture will come, and there will be bad comments. That pressure is there. It's so weird,” said Rajkummar.

Rajkummar's response to rumours

Last week, Rajkummar Rao denied rumours that he has undergone plastic surgery after his photos from a recent event sparked social media debate about the actor's changed looks. Rajkummar had posed for shutterbugs at a concert in Mumbai and many on social media commented how he looked different.

"I've not gone under the knife. I have not done any kind of plastic surgery. That picture, if you see it again, how is it possible in 14 years, there's one picture and no other picture like that. It's certainly a touched-up picture because my skin is looking so flawless. Even I was amazed how it's so flawless without any makeup and after shooting the whole day," Rajkummar told PTI.

The actor said he has faced comments about his looks right from his struggle days, but he is still the same person. "When I was looking for work and when I started working, people commented on my looks and everything. So, eight-nine years back, I did a little touch up on my chin with fillers, which is like a half an hour job, because I wanted to feel more confident, which I do. I feel I look much better. But has it changed me as a person? Has it changed me as an artist? Not at all,” the 39-year-old actor said.

Rajkummar will be next seen in Srikanth, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and Stree 2.