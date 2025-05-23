Ayan Mukerji posts heartfelt note after War 2 teaser release; fans say ‘VFX improve karlo’

After the release of much-awaited teaser of War 2 fans have been divided in their reaction to the Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani and Jr NTR's film. Amid all the chatter, director Ayan Mukerji shared a heartwarming post about his experience on working the film. However, fans were quick to point out to fix visual effects in the film. After the release of War 2 teaser, fans have been complaining about sub par VFX in the film.

On Friday, Ayan took to Instagram to post a long note describing his excitement after the release of the teaser. Ayan shared couple of BTS pictures showing Jr NTR, Hrithik and Kiara and wrote, "While our movie has so much to offer our audiences with its big-screen spectacle energy, today I want to draw attention to what inspires Me most about War 2…That the Core of this movie is a very powerful and dramatic Story - which really surprised me the first time I heard its script, and has been extremely exciting (and challenging) for me to bring to life!," Ayan wrote.

"And so, as we receive all this love and conversation for our first look of the film, I am longing for everyone to experience the actual journey of this movie’s story - which I believe to be, a new and deeper dive into the spy universe genre!," he further added.

Fans request Ayan to improve VFX

While fans appreciated Ayan's heartfelt note they also requested him to improve the VFX of the film. One fan wrote, “VFX Improve Karlo 😅 ! Baki Full Support (Improve the VFX, otherwise full support to the film)”.

Another fan wrote, "Much love, Ayan. You’re one of my favorite directors in India ❤️. Just wanted to share something I personally feel, and I believe many other cinema lovers like me would agree, that the VFX in War 2 didn’t feel very satisfying, although it was just a teaser for now. I really hope the final product turns out great 🤞🏻. All the best!🕉️❤️"

A third fan, wrote, "Sir VFX orr achaa karo sir. Baki sab thike hai. Qki sab peoples VFX ke bare mein bol Rahe hai (Sir, please improve the VFX because everyone is talking about that. Rest is all good)".

A fourth one said, "Please VFX pe kaam karo sirrr (Please work on the VFX sir)".

A fifth one added, "Teaser Bawal tha bus VFX pe kaam aur karna hoga Ayan sir 🙌 (Teaser was fantastic, only need to work on VFX, Ayan sir)"

Ayan appreciated his cast and Aditya Chopra

Ayan's post further read, "With a special mention here to my lovely Kiara who is a ray of sunshine in the movie and a dear friend in my life today…But especially - the 3 Key Forces who set the foundation for me to build this ambitious movie on!

The Absolutely Amazing Leadership of Mr Aditya Chopra - from whom I have learnt so much over the last two years - And who gave me this incredible opportunity to collaborate with the once-in-a-lifetime duo of - Mr. Hrithik Roshan and NTR!"

War 2 is set to release in theaters on Aug 14.