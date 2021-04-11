Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti Khurana are almost unidentifiable in this throwback pic: 'We were 8 times more stupid'

On the occasion of Siblings Day, actor Ayushmann Khurrana looked back at the time when he and his brother, actor Aparshakti Khurana, weren't as big as they are today in Bollywood. He shared a picture of the duo wearing contrasting outfits while sporting sunglasses of a similar style for a picture.

Ayushmann shared the picture and said, "We were some 8 kgs heavier and 8 times more stupid." Several stars took to the comments section and shared their reaction. Rakul Preet Singh said, "Whateeeee." Neeti Mohan said, "How cute." Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra said, "Hahahhaha so cute." Aparshakti shared the same picture on his Instagram account as well. Ayushmann also shared a few throwback videos to mark the occasion.

In an earlier interview with SpotboyE, Aparshakti had opened up about his bond with Ayushmann. "We do look like two cool brothers from this young generation but the fact is that we have grown up in a small town like Chandigarh, at least it used to be a small town when we were growing up. Although he is only two years elder to me, I call him 'bhaiya' and touch his feet. So, there is no scope of raising my voice or having an argument with him." He added that he doesn't remember the last time he and Ayushmann fought.

Ayushmann was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The movie was among the first movies to have skipped the theatres and directly streamed on Amazon Prime last year. On the big screen, he played the lead in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Ayushmann has Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Anek in the pipeline.

Aparshakti, on the other hand, has delivered memorable performances in movies like Stree, Dangal and Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actor will soon appear in the movie Helmet.