Ayushmann Khurrana recalls actors being rude to him when he interviewed them: 'They don't remember'

Ayushmann Khurrana, who marked a decade of his Bollywood debut on Thursday, has had a long career in the entertainment industry before he became an actor. His first job was as a radio personality, following which he also worked as a Video Jockey. Ayushmann won the second season of popular reality TV show MTV Roadies in 2004, after which he ventured into an anchoring career, and hosted a number of reality TV shows. Also Read| Ayushmann Khurrana recalls hilarious story of how Mika Singh crashed Vicky Donor shoot, got offended when called 'Micky'

During this time, Ayushmann also got to interview a number of actors, and has recalled that there were instances when he found them rude. He also said that he doesn't think the said actors remember these interactions now.

Asked if there has been an actor who has been rude to him, Ayushmann told Bollywood Bubble, "Yeah yeah, a lot of times. Naam thodi bataunga (I will obviously not take their names). It's just that when you interview with people, your A-game should be out there. Like if you are asking me questions, I should be interested in questions and also give you answers which make sense, and its interactive and engages the audience. Most of the actors, they don't care, sometimes. Maybe that time they didn't."

Asked if the behaviour changed when he later met them after he became an actor, Ayushmann said, "They didn't remember. Because if your films are releasing, you have 20 interviews lined up, they don't remember. I am glad they don't, it would have been embarrassing for them."

In a separate interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ayushmann recalled writing reviews before becoming an actor himself, which were also quite critical. He said that thankfully the actors or directors he reviewed don't remember it either.

He said, "I used to do reviews when I was an RJ, and also when I was a VJ. In addition, I did reviews for a channel. So I have done reviews at three places...I've realised that since I've criticised other people, there'll be karma for that, and so when I got criticism for my films, I wouldn't take offense for that." Asked if the actors he later worked with had seen his reviews, Ayushmann said, "I don't think so. I probably haven't worked with the people I reviewed. Because the kind of films I have done, the actors were new, and I have never worked with stars. Otherwise, there were exceptional actors I've worked with who weren't in my reviews. These actors probably didn't even see my review because I was just a VJ."

Ayushmann made his acting debut with Shoojit Sircar's directorial Vicky Donor in 2012. The film, which marked 10 years of its release on Thursday, April 20, also marked the Bollywood debut of Yami Gautam. It was also actor John Abraham's maiden production venture.

