Ayushmann Khurrana recalls hilarious story of how Mika Singh crashed Vicky Donor shoot, got offended when called 'Micky'

Ayushmann Khurrana has recalled an interesting anecdote from his first movie as he completed a decade in the film industry. Ayushmann and Yami Gautam both made their debuts with Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor in 2012, which also marked John Abraham's debut as a producer. As the film marked 10 years of its release on Wednesday, April 20, Ayushmann looked back at a scene from it and revealed that it was filmed opposite singer Mika Singh's farmhouse. Also Read| Annu Kapoor on 10 years of Vicky Donor: The producers just wanted to highlight Ayushmann Khurrana

The scene showed Yami's Ashima Roy telling Ayushmann's Vicky Arora that she is a divorced woman as they talk about their marriage plans. Ayushmann found his acting to be very raw in the scene but admitted that the same worked for his character.

He told Film Companion about the scene, "I remember we shot this opposite Mika Singh's farmhouse. There was this lake, that was Mika's lake, there was this mountain that was Mika's mountain, everything was owned by him. I got a call (from Mika), 'Ha bhai tu shoot kar raha hai yaha pe (you are shooting here)?' I asked where, and he told me that I am shooting at his property. At the next cut, Mika is coming on his speedboat, standing like that (hands on waist), through his lake with two bodyguards."

Ayushmann also revealed that Mika even got offended during the visit due to a hilarious mistake by Shoojit Sircar. He recalled, "Shoojit Sircar was like (extending hands for a handshake) 'Hi Mickey.' I told him 'Sir his name is Mika.' He is so bad with names. He would often call me Anshuman and call Yami Yamini. Shoojit Da was so bad with names, now of course he knows our name. And Mika paaji got offended that 'Mickey'?" Ayushmaan recalled that they later visited Mika's farmhouse where there were horses and maybe 50 dogs.

Meanwhile, Yami Gautam also looked back at Vicky Donor as the film completed 10 years. She shared a picture from her recent visit to the studio where she had auditioned for the movie. In the picture, she sat on the arm of a worn-down sofa while a framed poster of Vicky Donor could be seen behind her.

The place where it all began! Started my journey auditioning for Vicky Donor right here ! ?? ????? ?? ???? ?? ! A recent visit to this studio took me down the memory lane, reliving so many beautiful moments through the journey! Thank you, Shoojit da & our entire team 🌹 pic.twitter.com/NQ1w1w4miu — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) April 20, 2022

Yami captioned the picture, "The place where it all began! Started my journey auditioning for Vicky Donor right here ! (This sofa was also there) ! A recent visit to this studio took me down the memory lane, reliving so many beautiful moments through the journey! Thank you, Shoojit da & our entire team." Yami had made her acting debut in lead with the 2009 Kannada film Ullasa Utsaha, but Vicky Donor marked her first Bollywood film.

Vicky Donor, which also starred Annu Kapoor and Dolly Ahluwalia in pivotal roles, is about a young boy from Delhi who . The film opened to universal critical acclaim and performed strongly at the box office, and also won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 60th National Film Awards.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON