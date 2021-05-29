Ayushmann Khurrana says he'll 'probably cry' if he ever gets to do this again

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana wrote in a social media post on Saturday that he will 'cry' when he gets to experience performing on stage again, after the pandemic is over. Ayushmann began his career as a reality show contestant and a singer-songwriter, and climbed up the chain to become one of the biggest stars in the country.

He took to Instagram Stories and reposted a video from a fan account, which showed him singing his song Pani Da Rang in front of a large crowd. The song was featured in his debut Bollywood film, Vicky Donor.

A screenshot of Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram story.

The actor wrote, "Do we see the light at the end of the tunnel? Whenever I'll get to do this again, I will probably cry." Reacting to the original post, one fan wrote, "I've experienced that in his concert in Chandigarh! It's the most beautiful feeling ever for an ayushmanniac." Another fan commented, "It’d feel more like a dream."

In April, Ayushmann and his wife, writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, contributed to the Maharashtra chief minister's relief fund for Covid-19. They wrote in a joint statement, "We have been in the eye of the storm since last year. This pandemic has broken our hearts, made us endure pain and suffering like never before, showed us how solidarity with one another can make us handle this humanitarian crisis. Today, again, this pandemic asks us to show fortitude, resilience and mutual support. People, across India, have stepped forward to do as much as possible for each other and Tahira and I thank each and every individual who have inspired us to do more. We have been constantly doing our bit to help as many people as possible and have now contributed to the Maharashtra Chief Ministers Relief Fund in this hour of need. This is the time when we should come together as a community and care for each other. People need as much help as possible and we can all look to do our bit as we deem fit."

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana blames Tahira for ruining his chances of becoming doctor: 'She was responsible for my bad scores'

The actor was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, opposite Amitabh Bachchan. His upcoming films include Abhishek Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anubhav Sinha's Anek, and Anubhuti Kashyap's Doctor G.