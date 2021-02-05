Ayushmann Khurrana suggested Anubhav Sinha to let him sport an eyebrow slit in Anek
Three days after dropping his first look from Anubhav Sinha's 'Anek,' actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Friday revealed how he took the idea of his 'new eyebrow slit' look to his director.
"I have been fortunate enough to collaborate with film-makers who have always encouraged my creative inputs to their vision of storytelling. The eyebrow slit that I'm sporting in ANEK was an idea that I discussed with Anubhav sir," he said.
Ayushmann further shared that the idea was to create a "distinct look" that viewers have never seen before. "It was about creating a distinct look that audiences have never seen me in and I'm glad that people have taken notice of this and are discussing it," he said.
"I have to thank Anubhav sir for being open to my suggestion and that's what makes our creative partnership so exciting. I have always been an eager artist who wants to contribute towards building my character and how it will look on screen," the 36-year-old actor added.
The actor also opened up about how he takes "mental notes" about his characters and discusses them with his directors. "I always make these mental notes and discuss them with my director. Like in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, my character wears a nose ring," Ayushmann said.
"I had bounced this idea with Hitesh (Kewalya) and Anand Rai sir and I'm glad they took this input on board. Similarly, Shoojit sir was happy with the idea that I wanted to have a lisp in Gulabo Sitabo," he added.
The Vicky Donor actor is currently shooting for Sinha's 'Anek' in Assam. Revealing his first look from the film, the actor had shared two pictures on Instagram on Tuesday. One of which saw him holding the clapper board as he could be seen standing with the Thappad filmmaker. Another picture featured the actor dressed in a deep olive green-coloured jacket, driving a jeep in the midst of a jungle.
The 36-year-old actor's new look from the film included a side eyebrow slit, and a bearded look with slightly messy hair closely trimmed on the sides.
The forthcoming film marks Anubhav's second collaboration with Ayushmann after the critically-acclaimed 2019 film Article 15. Helmed by the Mulk filmmaker, Anek is being bankrolled by Anubhav and Bhushan Kumar under Benaras Media Works and T-Series.
