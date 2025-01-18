Azaad box office collection day 1: The film, helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, had a decent opening at the box office. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned much less than ₹2 crore on Friday. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, and Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aaman Devgan. (Also Read | Azaad movie review: Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgan's debut film is about a horse; but is as slow as a tortoise) Azaad box office collection day 1: Aaman Devgan and Ajay Devgn in a still from the film.

Azaad box office collection day 1

Azaad earned around ₹1.50 crore net in India on its first day, as per early estimates. The film had an overall 15.02% Hindi occupancy on Friday. Azaad has become the biggest opener for newcomer films after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Azaad is produced by RSVP Movies. Apart from Rasha and Amaan, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Diana Penty, Mohit Malik and Piyush Mishra. Azaad explores the unbreakable bond between a young stable boy and a horse.

Azaad review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Abhishek Kapoor’s film shines in certain sequences involving Azaad, but they are far and few. On to the debutants’ report card: both are raw, and it shows. There’s a lot of work left, but the two manage to leave a mark. Rasha, all of 19, has good presence on screen but needs to work on her emotional scenes. Aaman too has got the hang of dance and action, but he could do with some acting practice. Mohit Malik, already known on television, is being introduced with Azaad in films, and he fits the bill. Diana Penty’s track is half-baked. And Ajay looks like he shot for his portions in SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Azaad at the same time."

Rasha about working in films

Recently, Rasha told news agency PTI that acting has been a gradual love and she hopes to take the legacy of her mother Raveena Tandon and maternal grandfather Ravi Tandon forward. Rasha is the daughter of Raveena and film distributor Anil Thadani. The 19-year-old actor said she wants to try her best to excel in the field.

Rasha said she and Aaman didn't get along initially but went on to develop a beautiful bond over time. "He really grew on me as a person. He is one of the sweetest people I know. Now, he is truly my best friend and someone I can truly depend on for anything because we have grown together. We have learnt everything together. So we have that bond," she told PTI.