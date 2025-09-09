Baaghi 4 box office collection day 5: Tiger Shroff film shows no improvement; makes 39 crore

Baaghi 4 box office collection day 5: The fourth instalment of the popular Baaghi franchise, Baaghi 4, is maintaining steady at the box office. The film directed by A Harsha and starring Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu has made ₹39.22 crore net in India in five days of its release. Baaghi 4 box office collection day 5: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff during the promotions of his film Baaghi 4, in Mumbai.(PTI)

Baaghi 4 box office collection

According to Sacnilk, Baaghi 4 made an estimated ₹3.47 crore net in India on Tuesday, taking its total domestic collections to ₹39.22 crore. The film had an opening of ₹12 crore and saw a dip on Saturday by bringing in ₹9.25 crore. Collections improved a little on Sunday with a ₹10 crore collection but dipped further on Monday, bringing in ₹4.5 crore. Baaghi 4 received lukewarm response from the critics and the audience and has struggled at the box office so far. It made ₹42.50 crore worldwide in its first weekend and it remains to be seen how much it ends up making by the end of the week.

About Baaghi 4

Baaghi 4 tells the story of a man named Ronny (Tiger) who survives a deadly train crash. Paralysed by guilt and grief, he is haunted by visions of a woman (Harnaaz) whom he believes he once loved. Even as those around him question what’s real, he faces off against Chacko (Sanjay) in his quest for the truth. The story has similarities to the 2013 Tamil film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu.

HT’s review of the film reads, “In the end, Baaghi 4 is like being promised a roller coaster and being handed a merry-go-round. It goes in circles, makes some noise, and looks flashy from a distance, but once you are on it, you just wait for the ride to end.”