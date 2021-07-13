Babil Khan learns ‘how to bargain’ from mom Sutapa Sikdar, she reveals he was ‘light boy’ on Qareeb Qareeb Singlle

Babil Khan, the son of late actor Irrfan Khan, shared an old video from Gangtok on Instagram. In the clip his mother Sutapa Sikdar is seen buying shoes from a local store. It also features actor Isha Sharvani, who is known for films such as Kisna and Luck By Chance.

“Isha (@isha.sharvani) and I getting a master class on how to bargain in Gangtok by mother of all business modules, AKA @sikdarsutapa,” Babil captioned his Instagram post. Sutapa Sikdar, in her comment, revealed that the video was taken during the shoot of Qareeb Qareeb Singlle, which starred Irrfan Khan in the lead role opposite Parvathy Thiruvothu.

Sutapa also revealed that Babil worked as a ‘light boy’ on the sets of Irrfan’s film. “Babil!!Oye Hero.sayThanks first . I was buying shoes for you !!, for your entire team of light boys.!!(yes time to disclose you were one of them)as thank you gift from youto them !! In Gangtok bylanes for qareeb qareeb single shoot,” she commented.

Babil shared a screengrab of Sutapa’s comment on Instagram Stories and wrote, “@sikdarsutapa the most compassionate producer in the world. The only true unbiased humanitarian I have met. I love you.”

Babil Khan on Instagram Stories.

Earlier, in May, Babil shared a picture of Sutapa on Instagram and said that she is the only who cares for him. “The one and only. My only one. I’m so temperamental, I regret. She’s there for me, you know? The only one. No one gives a f**k about me, truly, except my mumma. I love you so much, I’m sorry for the pain. In the closing chapters of our book; selfishly, I want to be the one to take care of you,” he wrote.

Babil is set to make his acting debut opposite Triptii Dimri in the Netflix film Qala. He has also bagged his second project, a film directed by Shoojit Sircar, even before the release of his first film.