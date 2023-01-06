Babil Khan on his state after dad Irrfan Khan's death: 'Locked myself in my room for 45 days'

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan made his acting debut in 2022 with the Netflix film Qala as a promising singer. The young actor spoke about how he was motivated to dive into acting after his father's death in 2020 as he did not want to wait around any more. Babil also shared his memories of dealing with his father's death in an interview promoting Qala. Irrfan's birth anniversary is on January 7; he would have been 56. (Also read: Babil Khan says he does not have advantage of being Irrfan Khan's son: 'I am giving auditions, getting rejected a lot')

The late actor had revealed his cancer diagnosis in March 2018 in an emotional post and then went to the UK for his treatment. Babil also studied for his Arts degree in films at the University of Westminster in London, England around the same time. Irrfan returned in February 2019.

In an interview with the Qala team on Bollywood Bubble, Babil recalled, "When it first happened, the first day, I didn't believe it. One week had passed and it hit then. And then I just went into a really bad spiral. I just locked myself in my room for one and a half months."

The actor spoke about dealing with his father's absence and added, "Back then he used to shoot so much that he'd be gone for a long shooting schedule. When it just happened, I had somehow convinced myself that he'll come back after the shooting schedule. And then I slowly started realising that this is an indefinite shooting schedule. He's not coming back. I just lost my best friend. It was devastating on a level that I can't really put into words." He went on to say that his memory keeps him positive now.

In the same conversation, his co-star Swastika Mukherjee noted that Babil remembered his father in a happier way as opposed to when they used to spend time on set and he was sadder. Swastika also lost her father, veteran actor Santu Mukhopadhyay, around the same time and was able to relate with the younger actor's grief.

Babil will next be seen in the Yash Raj Films web series The Railway Men. Based on the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, the series is being directed by filmmaker Shiv Rawail. He will be acting alongside actors Kay Kay Menon, R Madhavan and Divyenndu.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON