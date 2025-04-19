Babil Khan says he threw his phone in the ocean after a brand called him during vacation: ‘I live life on my own terms’

Babil Khan is basking in the positive reviews for his latest release Logout. The actor has been adamant about keeping his social media candid and not lean on to doing PR-related posts. In an interview with Screen, Babil shared that he tries to enjoy the moment as it comes and is not as addicted to social media like his character in Logout. (Also read: Babil Khan feels hurt by paparazzi after ‘weird’ video with Huma Qureshi surfaces online. Watch) Babil Khan was last seen in Logout.

What Babil said

During the recent interaction, Babil recalled a particular incident and said, "I threw my phone once in the Andaman ocean. Because somebody called me, I was like, ‘I am scuba diving, what do you want?’ He said, ‘You will have to come back, you have this brand to do.’ I was like, ‘Okay, I will just come, give me five minutes.’ And the next thing I did is just threw my phone in the ocean. I am not kidding. This is a true story.”

‘I live life on my own terms’

He went on to add what happened next. “What consequences? I live life on my own terms and nobody can stop me from doing that. I live it to the fullest. I live with full emotions. I cry, I feel the hate, I respond to the hate as well. I am a shy person, but I don’t shy away from living my life,” he said.

In Logout, Babil plays the role of an influencer. Directed by Amit Golani, produced by Vipin Agnihotri, and written by Biswapati Sarkar, the cyber thriller explores the dark side of digital fame and the psychological toll of a life lived online. The film also stars Rasika Dugal, Gandharv Dewan, and Nimisha Nair in pivotal roles. Logout released on ZEE5 on April 18.