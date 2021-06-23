Babil remembers dad Irrfan Khan with old pics: 'I’ve been working so hard man, wish you were here to witness'

Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, on Wednesday, remembered his father and shared a series of their pictures. Taking to Instagram, Babil wished Irrfan was 'here to witness' him working hard.

In the first photo, Irrfan Khan is seen on a film set with director Homi Adajania, who helmed Irrfan's final film Angrezi Medium. Irrfan is also seen petting a calf in one of the pictures.

Irrfan is seen with his son Babil in the next two photos. The two are seen chatting as they sit indoors, in one of the photos. The last picture shows them laughing, with a few others, as they look at a mobile phone. He captioned the post, "I’ve been working so hard man, wish you were here to witness."

Irrfan died on April 29 last year at the age of 54. He was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018.





Reacting to the picture, Homi's wife and stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, "Big hug." Fans also took to the comments section and poured their love. "I so much miss my legend," wrote one. Another said, "Just watched piku and cried my heartout.... Yur dad was a legend & one of the finest & amazing actor.... may Allah swt grant him the higest place in jannah & guve sabar to his entire family, loved ones & his fans arund da globe... Ameen." A third commented, "He’s still watching you buddy i’m sure he’s happy."

Babil regularly shares posts about his late father on Instagram. He also gives his fans regular updates on his life. Recently, he shared pictures of family members including mother Sutapa Sikdar and brother Ayaan Khan. He also wrote a long note on his family.

Also Read | Angad Bedi pulls Neha Dhupia’s leg as she misses him in the gym: ‘Once you put your phone down…’

Meanwhile, Babil is set to make his acting debut with the Netflix film Qala opposite Triptii Dimri. The project is helmed by director Anvitaa Dutt and produced by actor Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma's production house Clean Slate Filmz.