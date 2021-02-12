Actor Priyanka Chopra has been rather busy promoting her memoir, Unfinished. And supporting her all through has been her husband, singer Nick Jonas. On Thursday, he shared a post asking for an autographed copy of the book. Priyanka of course, happily agreed.

Sharing a picture on Instagram Stories of him holding a copy of the book Nick wrote: "Lets get it @priyankachopra." Written below was "can you please sign this for me". Sharing the same picture on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka wrote: "Hahaha babuuuu! I love you and yes yes yes! @nickjonas."N

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in 2018.

Priyanka's honest take at her life has been winning praise. She has also been sharing interesting anecdotes from her book. A Zoom TV report said that she has spoken about an incident that left a bad taste in her mouth and forced her to quit a film. For the shoot of a particularly seductive song in a film, she was required her to strip off her clothes, one item at a time. Since it was a long song, she asked the director if she should wear extra layers, so that she wouldn't be 'down to skin way too fast'. He asked her to speak to her stylist.

"The director suggested I speak to my stylist, so I called him and briefly explained the situation, then passed the phone to the director. Standing right in front of me, the director said: 'Jo bhi ho, chaddiyan dikhni chahiyen. Nahi toh log picture kyon dekhne aayenge?' which translates as 'whatever happens, panties should be seen. Otherwise, why would people come to watch the movie?'"

She decided to quit the project the very next day. "I was ready to go full-out as a temptress in the number. The director's words and tone, though, conveyed that he regarded me in a way that I found unacceptable."

She has also written about how she had addressed gender pay gap, coping with a bad breakup in 2016 among other subjects. In an interview, she also joked about how Nick was very interested in reading about her early dating life.