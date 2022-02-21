Badhaai Do actor Chum Darang is felicitated by AP chief minister, she says 'Thank you Arunachal for the immense love'

Chum Darang and the team of Badhaai Do met Arunachal Pradesh's chief minister Pema Khandu. Chum shared pictures on her Instagram page to thank him. She essayed the role of Bhumi Pednekar's lover in the film directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni. The film also features Rajkummar Rao and Gulshan Devaiah.

Sharing pictures of Pema felicitating her, Chum wrote, "Being lauded for something that you’ve put your heart and soul into feels amazing ya Thank you hon’ble CM, Mr. Pema Khandu for making team #badhaaido feel at home. Truly honoured. Thank you Arunachal for the immense love you all have shown Happy Statehood Day Arunachal Pradesh. @jungleepictures @timestalent @gopi_spot @rishubartaria #harshvardhankulkarni #prateekvats #akshatghildial #kirtinakhwa @sumadhikary."

Pema also shared pictures from the meeting on his Twitter account and wrote, "Excited to meet today Sister Chum Darang, who recently made her Bollywood debut in Junglee Production's 'Badhaai Do'. Also, a pleasure meeting acclaimed film personalities from Bollywood, who accompanied her. All the very best Chum. May God bless you with all the success!" Bhumi also shared the pictures alongside emojis of clapping hands, on her Instagram Stories.

Excited to meet today Sister Chum Darang, who recently made her Bollywood debut in Junglee Production's 'Badhaai Do'.



Also a pleasure meeting acclaimed film personalities from Bollywood, who accompanied her.



All the very best Chum. May God bless you with all the success! pic.twitter.com/Z3aBwKuLK2 — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) February 19, 2022

Director Harshvardhan had said in a PTI interview earlier this month that Badhaai Do is an attempt to normalise the discourse around the queer community and break stereotypes attached to their representation in cinema. “They come from traditional families and that's where they are not being accepted so they find this solution (lavender marria. It's about the choices that these characters are making. We are not passing any judgment over the choices that they're making but we are actually looking at the journey of their choices, the stories of their choices,” he said.

Also read: Badhaai Do review: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar’s family entertainer is bold but could have been braver

Produced by Junglee Pictures, Badhaai Do is written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary. The film released in theatres on February 11.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON