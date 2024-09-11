Badshah says he declined Vicky Kaushal's part of a ‘guy who can’t satisfy his wife’ in Lust Stories: Main aisa lagta hu?

Badshah reveals that he has been offered a few acting gigs in the past but he did not accept them. In a new interview with The Lallantop, Badshah shared that it was director Karan Johar who thought he would fit in the main lead in his short segment in Lust Stories. But Badshah said that he was not interested in playing a character who was ‘not able to satisfy his wife’. (Also read: Badshah opens up on divorce from ex-wife Jasmine Masih: ‘We tried our best’) Badshah was initially offered a role in a segment in Lust Stories, directed by Karan Johar.

What Badshah said

During the interview, Badshah said, "I was offered Vicky Kaushal’s role in Lust Stories. We were both judging a show together at that time when Karan sir told me that there is this role which you would fit. I thought Karan sir was joking. He said, ‘There’s a role of a guy who can’t satisfy his wife’. And I was like, ‘Yeh kya baat hui sir? Main aisa lagta hoon kya (Do I look like the kind of guy who can’t satisfy his partner)?'”

He went on to add, “Yes, genuinely. We were judging a show called Dil Hai Hindustani, and he was sitting right next to me. He said, ‘There’s this role that I think will fit you’. I thought he was joking, or just being kind. But he brought it up again on the next shoot. Then Varun Dhawan came for a shoot and congratulated me on being launched by Dharma. But I declined that role, because I didn’t know if I’d be able to do it. I was taking myself too seriously.”

More details

Badshah also revealed that he was offered Diljit Dosanjh's part in Good Newwz. Interestingly, both Lust Stories and Good Newwz starred Kiara Advani as the co-lead. Lust Stories released on Netflix in 2018 whereas Good Newwz released in theatres in 2019.

Badshah went on to make his acting debut in the film Khandani Shafakhana, which starred Sonakshi Sinha and Varun Sharma.