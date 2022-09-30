Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Bal Naren trailer: Little tea-seller Naren saves village from Covid-19 in this 'inspired by true events' story. Watch

Bal Naren trailer: Little tea-seller Naren saves village from Covid-19 in this 'inspired by true events' story. Watch

bollywood
Published on Sep 30, 2022 02:51 PM IST

Bal Naren trailer: The trailer of the upcoming social drama focusses on 14-year-old Naren, who sells tea for a living, and wants to safeguard his village from the deadly coronavirus.

Bal Naren stars Yagya Bhasin in the title role.
Bal Naren stars Yagya Bhasin in the title role.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

The trailer of the upcoming social drama Bal Naren was unveiled on Friday afternoon. The film, a supposed retelling of a true story where a 14-year-old schoolboy saved his village from Covid-19, has been directed by Pawan Nagpal. The trailer introduces us to little Naren and also, not so subtly, shows how similar he is to his more popular namesake-PM Narendra Modi. Also read: Omung Kumar on his film PM Narendra Modi

The trailer opens with a news bulletin about the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. We then see a bunch of villagers watching the same news on TV and wondering how they will deal with the pandemic if it reaches their village. The trailer then introduces the protagonist, a young 14-year-old boy named Naren (not a young PM Modi it seems as the story is set in 2020).

Young Naren wants to grow up and be a sarpanch. Flashbacks show an even younger Naren take part in Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan while the slightly older Naren is selling tea, no surprises there. The film does not believe much in subtlety as the parallels to PM Modi are quite overt. Naren’s school uniform mimics the RSS uniform, of which PM Modi was a member. There are lines like, ‘Naren ne soch li to kar ke hi maanega’ (If Naren has decided, he will do it) to emphasise Naren’s grit and determination. And Naren has now decided he will not let the Covid-19 virus enter his village. The film claims to be inspired by true events.

Child actor Yagya Bhasin plays the central character of Naren in the film, which also stars Bidita Bag, Rajneish Duggall, Govind Namdev, Vindu Dara Singh and Lokesg Mittal. The film is set to release in cinemas on October 14.

Talking about the film, producer Deepak Mukut says, “Bringing such relevant concept for the audiences is the need of the hour. As an industry, we should support such message driven films which will impact the society as a whole. Now a days, with emphasis more on crime thrillers and commercial films, Bal Naren is like a breath of fresh air which will make people think their conscience towards society and country.”

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi
narendra modi

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out