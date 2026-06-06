...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Bandar box office collection day 1: Bobby Deol film, called Anurag Kashyap's best in years, opens at a mere 50 lakh

Bandar box office collection day 1: Anurag Kashyap's crime thriller stars Bobby Deol, Sapna Pabbi and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles. 

Jun 06, 2026 10:07 am IST
Written by Riya Sharma
Advertisement

Bandar box office collection day 1: Anurag Kashyap's crime thriller starring Bobby Deol in the lead role, finally released in theatres on June 4. The film faced tough competition from Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and took a slow start at the box office.

Bandar box office performance

Bandar box office collection day 1: Bobby Deol leads Anurag Kashyap's thriller.

According to Sacnilk, Bandar collected 50 lakh net in India on its opening day. The film did not have a wide release, releasing in a little over 300 screens across India, but it still had a low occupancy of just over 13%. While the numbers may not be disappointing for a niche, content-driven film, expectations were naturally higher given Bobby Deol's recent resurgence and growing popularity. The film also faced stiff competition at the box office from Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which opened to 7.50 crore and was released across 2500 screens on its first day.

Bandar opened to positive reviews from both critics and audiences, with many calling his performance one of the finest of his career and the film Anurag's best in years. The film has earned widespread praise for its storytelling and Bobby's portrayal, but it remains to be seen whether the strong word of mouth will translate into higher box-office collections in the coming days.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Indrajith Sukumaran, Raj B. Shetty, and Jitendra Joshi in key roles. An excerpt from Hindustan Times review of the film reads, "Despite losing some momentum in the latter half, Bandar remains an engaging watch. It succeeds because it stays focused on the human cost of an accusation and the circus that follows. In an era where public opinion often arrives before the facts, the film feels timely and relevant."

 
anurag kashyap bobby deol
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Bandar box office collection day 1: Bobby Deol film, called Anurag Kashyap's best in years, opens at a mere 50 lakh
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.