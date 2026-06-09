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Bandar box office collection day 5: Anurag Kashyap's film with Bobby Deol continues to struggle, crosses 3 crore

Bandar box office collection day 5: The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, Raj B Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, Riddhi Sen.

Jun 09, 2026 10:29 pm IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Bandar box office collection day 5: Anurag Kashyap's Bandar is still looking dim at the box office. The director presented Bobby Deol in his grittiest avatar in the film, which released in theatres last Friday. While Bandar earned positive reviews from critics and sections of the audience upon release, that appreciation has not translated into box office numbers.

Bandar shows no growth

Bandar box office collection day 5: Bobby Deol goes from fading rockstar to sexual assault accused in Anurag Kashyap's gritty world.(YouTube)

The latest update from Sacnilk states that Bandar has managed to collect a mere 33 lakh on its 5th day of release. There is barely any growth from the 30 lakh haul on Monday. The highest single-day haul for the film is at 1 crore, which it collected on Sunday. This brings the total India gross collections to 3.63 crore and the total India net to 3.08 crore so far.

Bandar is a gritty, character-driven film with its own niche audience, so it was not expected to open to big numbers in the first place. Positive word of mouth on social media is always helpful, and Bandar is fortunate to have it. However, Bandar is facing stiff competition from a number of other releases, including Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Hollywood release Obsession, and Ram Charan-starrer Telugu film Peddi.

About Bandar

 
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